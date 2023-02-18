No debris was recovered from “airborne objects” President Joe Biden ordered to be shot down over Alaska and Lake Huron last weekend, according to U.S. Northern Command.

The military command said in a late Friday night press release that it has called off recovery operations.

“U.S. Northern Command recommended that search operations conclude today near Deadhorse, Alaska, and on Lake Huron, as search activities have discovered no debris from airborne objects shot down on Feb. 10 and Feb. 12, 2023,” it said.

The Biden administration had employed the U.S. military, federal agencies and Canadian partners to conduct “systematic searches of each area using a variety of capabilities, including airborne imagery and sensors, surface sensors and inspections, and subsurface scans.”

The finding of no debris comes a day after Biden admitted to the country that he ordered the U.S. military to shoot-down were “most likely balloons tied to private companies, recreation or research institutions studying weather or conducting other scientific research.”

After a Chinese spy balloon traversed across the country in late January into early February, Biden shortly after ordered the shoot-down of an object over Alaska on Friday, February 10. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau then ordered an object shot down over Canada on February 11. Biden then ordered another object be shot down over Lake Huron on Feb. 12.

It was not until Thursday, February 16, that Biden admitted they may have been balloons.

Later that day, a report emerged that a hobby balloon club has reported their balloon missing that was flying over Alaska on February 10.

Each missile used to shoot down the objects cost the U.S. taxpayer approximately $400,000. Since the U.S. military missed its first shot at the object over Lake Huron, the total cost of the missiles used to shoot down the objects comes to $1.6 million, not including flying hours or other operational costs.

Northcom said for the recovery operations in Alaska, it worked closely with the Alaska National Guard, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

On Lake Huron, it worked with U.S. Coast Guard District 9, the FBI, Canadian Coast Guard, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Northcom could not provide Breitbart News with the cost of recovery operations by deadline on Friday.

