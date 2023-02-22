An unsettling majority of young American men are single, while most of their female counterparts are in a relationship.

According to Pew Research Center, 63 percent of men between the ages of 18 and 29 are single, while only 34 percent of women in the same age range are single.

Overall, adults in the lowest age cohort are the most likely to be single, “meaning they are not married, living with a partner or in a committed romantic relationship.” Forty-seven percent of all U.S. adults under the age of 30 are single, whereas the next-highest age range — 30-to-49-year-olds — are the least likely to be single at 21 percent.

While young men are far more likely to be single than middle-aged men, the same pattern does not persist among females. Young women report being single at the same rate as women 65 and older.

Not only are young men in America significantly more likely to be single, they are also more likely to be friendless, lonely, and sexually uninvolved.

“Men are more under attack than ever. A majority of college graduates are now women, and men are making less in the workforce,” American Principles Project President Terry Schilling told Breitbart News. “And because women expect their partner to make more than them, it’s leading to a great isolation of American men.”

“On top of the economic attacks on men, there’s been a rise in unfettered access to pornography online so now we’re seeing a rise in not just involuntary celibate men, but a growing number of men opting out of relationships altogether,” he continued. “The service economy combined with the disastrous sexual revolution have wreaked havoc on our country. We need to recalibrate.”

Young American men appear to be in crisis mode.

They commit suicide at four times the rate of their female counterparts. They are falling behind in education, with women receiving nearly 60 percent of undergraduate degrees. And research suggests that the rise in mass shootings, committed primarily by young men, is linked to the “great isolation of American men,” as Schilling put it.

Such an isolation can also be viewed in the context of lowering fertility rates and declining birth rates as a result.

As Breitbart News reported, as society has moved further toward nontraditional unions, new research shows traditional marriage is linked to higher fertility rates while cohabitation and relationship instability is linked to lower fertility.

However, Pew Research suggests that 57 percent of young Americans are not even looking for a relationship. Only 13 percent say they are looking for a committed relationship, while 42 percent are looking for “some kind of romance.”

Despite that, half of single men are looking for committed relationships and/or casual dates, while only 35 percent of women say the same. However, these numbers are declining. Compared to 2019, men are 11 percent less likely to be looking for a committed relationship and/or casual dates, down from 61 percent. Women only dropped from 38 percent to 35 percent.

However, such a large disparity between men and women can likely be explained at least in part by the fact that an increasing number of younger people are identifying as some kind of sexual orientation other than straight — and a shocking number of “nonbinary” or “transgender.”

More women are deciding to date women, and more men aren’t dating at all.

As Schilling suggests, the access to pornography is one underlying reason for this: men are finding sexual satisfaction at home, alone, without having to spend money or be social.

Women, on the other hand, often opt do date older men as they do not want to “settle,” date anyone socially equal or lower than they are, or date someone who makes less money than they do.

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.