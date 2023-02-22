Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is leading an investigation into former President Donald Trump, reportedly subpoenaed Trump’s daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law Jared Kushner on Wednesday.

Attorney General Merrick Garland in November appointed Smith to determine whether Trump should face criminal prosecution for the events of January 6 or his handling of White House documents after he left office.

Smith’s subpoena demands Ivanka Trump and Kushner testify before a grand jury about Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and his role in the January 6 Capitol riots, according to the New York Times.

Trump’s eldest daughter and his son-in-law served as senior White House advisers during Trump’s four years in office.

However, Ivanka Trump announced that she would not be involved in her father’s 2024 candidacy shortly after he announced his third bid for the White House.

Both Ivanka Trump and Kushner testified before the House Democrat-led January 6 Committee, where they recounted memories from that day.

As the New York Times detailed:

Ms. Trump also accompanied her father to the rally of his supporters at the Ellipse near the White House. Hundreds of his supporters moved from there to the Capitol, where they attacked the building, some chanting, “Hang Mike Pence!” for his refusal to do what Mr. Trump wished. Mr. Kushner returned from the Middle East that day, ultimately going to the White House after the pro-Trump mob had been rioting for hours. Both he and his wife were involved in efforts to get Mr. Trump to tell the rioters to go home, and then to commit to a peaceful transfer of power to Mr. Biden.

The reports about Smith’s latest subpoena came just two weeks after it was reported that he issued a subpoena to former Vice President Mike Pence, who is expected to fight the special counsel’s subpoena.

As Breitbart News previously reported, Smith has a history of botched prosecutions against political leaders, including one conviction against former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell (R) that the U.S. Supreme Court later overturned.

Trump blasted Smith last month, calling him a “Trump Hating THUG.”

Trump wrote:

The Special “Prosecutor” assigned to the “get Trump case,” Jack Smith(?), is a Trump Hating THUG whose wife is a serial and open Trump Hater, whose friends & other family members are even worse, and as a prosecutor in Europe, according to Ric Grenell, put a high government official in prison because he was a Trump positive person.

Neither an aide to Ivanka Trump and Kushner nor a spokesman for Smith’s office responded to the New York Times’ requests for comment.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.