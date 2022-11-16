Ivanka Trump said she would stay out of politics and focus on a “private life” for her family as her father, former President Donald Trump, announced a third presidential bid.

“I love my father very much,” the 41-year-old said in a statement Tuesday night. “This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family.”

The eldest daughter of Trump continued: “I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward, I will do so outside the political arena.”

“I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of the many of our Administration’s accomplishments,” the statement finished.

Ivanka Trump confirms via Instagram that she does "not plan to be involved in politics" following President Trump's announcement he will seek another term pic.twitter.com/wWGatRrOQP — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 16, 2022

The statement comes as the former president announced his third presidential bid Tuesday night at his luxurious seaside resort Mar-a-Lago in front of fans and hundreds of media outlets, setting up a possible rematch against President Joe Biden.

During Trump’s administration, Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, served as senior advisors to the president from January 2017 to 2021.

The White House archives noted that she focused “on the education and economic empowerment of women and their families” in addition to “job creation and economic growth through workforce development, skills training and entrepreneurship.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.