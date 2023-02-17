Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) trails former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical head-to-head primary matchup with only Republican voters in the latest Rasmussen Reports national poll.

The Rasmussen Reports poll, taken nationally with 900 likely voters in the United States, found that 45 percent of the Republican respondents would support Trump in a head-to-head primary matchup. In contrast, 32 percent would support DeSantis, and 14 percent would support another candidate.

However, while the poll indicated that the Florida governor would have a slight uphill battle head-to-head, it favored someone else when factoring in other respondents. When the choice is between Trump, DeSantis, or someone else, 36 percent said they would support someone else, while 30 percent supported DeSantis, and 26 percent supported Trump.

The Rasmussen Reports poll also found that DeSantis had a favorable view among voters overall, with 52 percent of the respondents viewing him favorably, including 33 percent who said “very favorable.” In contrast, 41 percent viewed the Flordia governor unfavorably, and only seven percent were unsure.

This Rasmussen Reports poll was taken on February 8, 9, and 12 with 900 respondents. The poll had a three percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level. Additionally, 35 percent of the respondents were Democrats, 33 percent were Republican, and 32 percent said they were other.

In another Rasmussen Reports hypothetical 2024 matchup poll released this week, President Joe Biden narrowly led Trump, while the former president led Vice President Kamala Harris in a head-to-head race.

That poll found that with 900 likely voters in the United States, 45 percent would vote to reelect Biden, while only 42 percent would vote to give Trump a second term. There was also 11 percent who said they would vote for a different candidate, and two percent were unsure.

But, between a Trump and Harris matchup, 45 percent said they would support the former president, while 42 percent said they would support the current vice president. There was also 11 percent who said they would vote for a different candidate, and two percent were unsure.

