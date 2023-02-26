Exclusive – Rep. Tom Tiffany: Leverage Must-Pass Bills to Secure the Border

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) said on Breitbart News Saturday that Republicans should leverage must-pass bills such as measures to raise the debt ceiling, the farm bill, and spending bills to secure America’s southern border.

Tiffany spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host and Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle after he and House Judiciary Committee Republicans went to the Yuma, Arizona, part of the southern border. He emphasized that not one House Judiciary Committee Democrat traveled with them to work on ways to solve the border crisis.

Tiffany explained that Republicans should leverage the must-pass bills to pass legislation to secure the border. The Wisconsin conservative explained that Republicans can use the debt ceiling, the farm bill, and other appropriations bills to push the Senate Democrat majority to pass legislation to secure the border.

“We need to use our leverage,” Tiffany explained.

He also said that House Judiciary Committee Republicans are “teeing up a series of bills” that he hopes can pass through the narrow House Republican majority and pressure Senate Democrats to secure the border.

Tiffany also said that America’s porous border also leads to the lowering of Americans’ wages.

“People’s wages are suppressed, especially on the lower end of the pay scale. People just getting started and in the working world and as a result of these people coming in who will work for cash,” he said.

Tiffany said that many illegal immigrants and migrants are “going to work for very little money and that surpasses the working-class people’s wages. It’s one of the reasons that working-class people love President Trump so much because he said that we’re going to control the border because we get can more money in the pockets of working-class people and that’s exactly what was during his presidency and now that’s being reversed.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.