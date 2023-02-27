House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer (R-KY) on Monday demanded the Treasury Department answer for stonewalling its investigation into the Biden family for nine violations, including money laundering and wire fraud, by withholding 150 Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) flagged by U.S. banks.

In January, the Treasury Department denied the committee’s request to disclose the 150 SARs flagged by U.S. banks concerning the Biden family’s foreign business bank transactions, causing the committee’s chairman to threaten a subpoena. SARs often contain evidence of potential criminal activities, such as money laundering and fraud.

Before Comer tries to work through the courts to compel the relevant information, Comer demanded the Treasury testify on March 10 about failing to produce the reports it has previously failed to provide, citing “improper disclosure” of information that could reduce the Biden administration’s ability to “conduct of law enforcement, intelligence, and national security activities.”

“Given the amount of time that has passed since our initial request and Treasury’s inability to provide a projected timeframe when the SARs will be produced, the committee believes Treasury may be delaying its production to hinder our investigation and operating in bad faith,” Comer wrote on Monday. “Treasury’s excuses and delay tactics are unavailing given you have known about our request since last year and previously produced relevant SARs to others.”

The Biden family bank records are a key trove of information that will provide details about how the family business operates and desired transparency on Hunter’s anonymous art sales and foreign business transactions, along with knowledge of whether Joe Biden remains compromised by foreign governments through his family’s business.

“Therefore, I write to invite you to testify at a hearing before the full Committee to be held on March 10, 2023, at 9 a.m. EST in room 2154 of the Rayburn House Office Building,” Comer said. “This hearing will examine the various justifications you have provided the Committee regarding Treasury’s failure to produce documents requested of it, including SARs”:

The Treasury Department is obstructing our investigation into the Biden family’s business schemes. We are done with the excuses.

@RepJamesComer is calling on @USTreasury to testify on March 10 about the department’s failure to produce documents. pic.twitter.com/H7TQ1Hole4 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) February 27, 2023

The Treasury is not the only stonewall with which the committee is contending. Hunter has refused to provide relevant documents to the committee, citing no “legitimate legislative and oversight basis.” Republican probes have also been stonewalled by the Treasury Department and former FBI “point man” Timothy Thibault, who allegedly “improperly” “shut down” a probe into Hunter’s laptop that is likely unrelated to the ongoing criminal probe concerning reported tax fraud by the president’s son.

However, it appears the committee’s investigation has caught some breaks. Hunter’s top financial lieutenant Eric Schwerin is expected to “soon” provide documents to the committee’s investigation, a spokesperson for the committee told Breitbart News. And Kathy Chung, Joe Biden’s former “primary gatekeeper,” has agreed to partially comply with the House Oversight Committee’s probe into the classified document scandal and the Biden family’s international business schemes.

