PHOTO: Biden Hosts Black-only Staff Event for Black History Month

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris hosted a special event for black federal employees in observance of Black History Month, according to a tweet by the White House posted on Sunday.

Black members of staff from across the Biden-Harris Administration met with @POTUS and @VP in celebration of Black History Month. Our Administration is proud to recognize the Black staffers who lead on and are helping create a more fair and inclusive democracy across our nation. pic.twitter.com/FyK1tjr1kA — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 26, 2023

It is unclear why members of other racial groups were not invited to an event observing Black History Month, a national event, or why they were not given the same chance for face time with the president and vice president.

According to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) website, “The law forbids [race/color] discrimination when it comes to any aspect of employment, including hiring, firing, pay, job assignments, promotions, layoff, training, fringe benefits, and any other term or condition of employment.”

In proclaiming Black History Month this year, President Biden talked about the importance of “equity” — which often involves using racial discrimination in an attempt to correct for the effects of past racial discrimination. “Equity” conflicts with “equality,” which denotes equal treatment regardless of race.

“On day one of my Presidency,” he declared, “I issued an Executive Order to advance equity and racial justice in every policy we pursue.”

He added that Black History Month should be observed by “all the people of the United States,” not just black Americans, with “relevant programs, ceremonies, and activities” to promote awareness of our shared history.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.