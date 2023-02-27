A new poll published Sunday showed that 73 percent of registered voters believe Hunter Biden did something illegal or unethical in his business dealings in Ukraine and China.

The poll, conducted by Beacon Research and Shaw & Company Research between February 19-22 and published by Fox News, showed that 37 percent believe that Biden did something illegal while 36 percent believe he did something unethical but not illegal.

Only 18 percent believe he did not do anything seriously wrong. Nine percent said they did not know if he did anything illegal, unethical, or seriously wrong.

The poll included interviews with 1,006 registered voters, and has a sampling error of 3 percentage points.

Of those polled, 43 percent were Democrats or leaned Democrat, and 42 percent were Republican or leaned Republican. Fifteen percent were independent.

The latest polling shows an increase of those who believe Biden did something illegal or unethical. In late December, the figure was 70 percent.

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee are investigating the Biden family’s domestic and international business dealings, to determine whether they compromised U.S. national security and President Joe Biden’s ability to lead with impartiality, according to the committee’s website.

The committee is investigating the Biden family for nine violations, including money laundering and wire fraud, as well as classified documents found at the elder Biden’s home in Delaware and his former office at the Penn Biden Center.

