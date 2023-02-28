Two Colorado hospitals are dropping their mask requirements after roughly three years of forcing individuals to mask up.

DenverHealth announced this month that it will finally end its mask mandate, which has been in place for nearly three years, originally going into effect March 2020.

That all changes Wednesday, March 1, as “asymptomatic patients, visitors and vaccinated staff at all Denver Health facilities may choose to mask but are no longer required to do so,” according to the hospital, which said the decision is “aligned with other peer health care institutions in the Denver metro area.”

However, the update states those with respiratory symptoms, as well as unvaccinated staff members, will still be required to wear masks in the facilities.

“We ask all patients, visitors and employees to please be welcoming and respectful of anyone who decides to mask out of personal preference, individual risk factors or as required for illness symptoms,” the update adds, urging individuals to get vaccinated and boosted while also leaving the door open to universal mask mandates in the future.

Similarly, UCHealth is also ending its universal mask mandate after years.