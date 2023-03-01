Former lawmaker Liz Cheney has settled for a professorship at the University of Virginia after dramatically losing Wyoming’s congressional seat in the primary by about 40 points.

Cheney will be the professor of “practice” at the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, Politico Playbook reported Wednesday afternoon.

The center’s director, Larry Sabato, claimed, “Cheney serves as a model of political courage and leadership,” and that she has a “compelling message to students about integrity.”

“She’s a true profile in courage, and she was willing to pay the price for her principles — and democracy itself,” he said.

Cheney accepted the position after losing by about 40 points in 2022 to Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY), who ran a grassroots campaign in Wyoming while Cheney mostly remained in Washington, DC, driving the partisan January 6 Committee probe against former President Donald Trump. In months prior, she had worked with Democrats to impeach Trump.

“I look forward to working with students and colleagues at the Center to advance the important work they and others at the University of Virginia are doing to improve the health of democracy here and around the world,” she said.

Cheney’s decision to slip into academia, an often far-left institution, comes as Cheney’s career was riddled with votes and reported plots against her own party. Democrats welcomed Cheney’s treachery and later appointed her to the January 6 committee.

In the spring of 2021, Cheney was fired as the GOP House conference chair by the Republican House conference via a vote of no confidence. She was replaced by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), an ardent supporter of Trump and America first policies.

Cheney did not want to lose her powerful position in Republican House leadership. To save her title, Cheney reportedly met “off-the-record” with Fox News board member Paul Ryan to shore up rumors of her ouster. Breitbart News reported that Bill Kristol, editor-at-large of the Bulwark, “recognized the meeting as perhaps Cheney’s last gasp to remain in power.”

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.