Elise Stefanik Slams DOD for Proliferating ‘Woke’ K-12 Curriculum, ‘Stonewalling’ Investigation

Following a report revealing a shocking rise in “woke” materials featured within the Department of Defense’s Education Activity (DODEA) schools, House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik slammed the DOD over its “stonewalling” in the face of investigations into the “divisive and radical ideology” being taught to servicemembers’ children.

Stefanik accused President Joe Biden’s Defense Department of allowing the “radical teachings” of its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) chief Kelisa Wing to “proliferate in Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) [K-12] schools, while failing to provide transparency on their investigation into her racially divisive statements.”

The DEI chief’s “woke” books in DODEA schools saw a whopping 1200% increase since the investigation into her racist and divisive statements, with over 600 copies of her radical writings featured in 49 DODEA schools, according to a new report.

In a Thursday statement, Stefanik expressed outrage over the current administration’s passivity over the matter.

“Far-left radical Kelisa Wing is under investigation for her racist and divisive statements, but Biden’s Department of Defense is allowing her to continue to infiltrate the classrooms and minds of our servicemembers’ children,” she said.

“Even though Biden’s Department of Defense has already admitted this is a problem, they have allowed the number of the radical books Wing authored to increase in DoDEA schools during their investigation,” she added.

The congresswoman then called for “transparency” over the education of children of the members of the armed forces.

“Our servicemembers deserve transparency for what their children are learning, not more stonewalling from the Biden Administration,” she said. “The Biden Administration can no longer hide from parents that they are pushing their radical agenda on our servicemembers’ children, and it is past time for the Department of Defense to release the findings of Kelisa Wing’s divisive and radical ideology she is imposing in our DoDEA schools.”

Stefanik explained that such “radical teachings” are part of the reason she introduced her Servicemember Parents Bill of Rights — reinforcing that servicemembers with children in DODEA schools bear the right to be involved in their children’s education, while increasing transparency and accountability in DODEA schools — as she vowed to “continue to advance to support military families and hold the Biden Administration accountable to prioritizing the strength our national defense rather than forcing their woke ideologies on our nation’s military.”

Stefanik’s statement follows the DOD’s announcing a “review” of Wing in September over a history of disparaging white people.

In response, she slammed the DOD for promoting the radical diversity chief, while calling upon it to “realign” its “shameful” priorities “away from woke ideologies.”

Stefanik also expressed her advocacy in a letter addressed to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin signed by nearly two dozen members of Congress, leading to the Department of Defense’s launch of a review of Wing’s racist posts.

Along with Rep. Scott Franklin (R-FL), Stefanik previously demanded answers from the Pentagon regarding Wing’s “troubling statements” and, following their advocacy, the DoD launched a review.

However, the two have not received an update on the findings of the review despite their follow-up request.

Wing, the DEI chief for the U.S. military’s education system serving military families all over the world, was reported to have openly disparaged white people in social media posts and in a book series.

The DODEA education system is one of two federally operated elementary and secondary school systems and provides K-12 education to the families at U.S. military bases at home and overseas.

It operates 160 schools and has more than 66,000 children enrolled worldwide, according to its website.

Wing, who has described herself in social media posts as “woke,” wrote in June 2020 on her Twitter account, “I’m exhausted with these white folx in these [professional development] sessions.”

She also tweeted in July 2020, “This lady actually had the CAUdacity to say that black people can be racist too… I had to stop the session and give Karen the BUSINESS… we are not the majority, we don’t have power.”

Kelisa Wing, is a diversity chief at the Department of Defense. Also, she’s a racist. pic.twitter.com/ayXHoGgV6q — 🏳️‍🌈 (@CasuallyGreg) September 15, 2022

“Caudacity” is a derogatory slang term combining “Caucasian” and “audacity.”

In other tweets, she said: “[B]eing antiracist means being active against racism… you will NEVER arrive… stop centering this on whiteness.”

In addition, she tweeted, “I am exhausted by 99% of the white men in education and 95% of the white women. Where can I get a break from white nonsense for a while?”

In another tweet, she wrote, “If another Karen tells me about her feelings… I might lose it…,” and responded, “Bye Karen,” to another user criticizing her article demanding all teachers take part in “dismantling racial oppression” and claiming that “racism is ingrained in the very fabric of our country.”

She has also coauthored children’s books, including such titles as “What is White Privilege?”; “What Does It Mean to Defund the Police?”; and “What is Anti-Racism,” calling on white people to confess their privilege.

Wing was promoted to her current position in December 2021, after serving as a DEI specialist at DoDEA for two months prior.

DoDEA Director Tom Brady praised Wing in a press release as the “right person to lead our efforts in building on the foundational work done to support meaningful change in our organization.”