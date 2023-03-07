California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) will not give a “State of the State” speech this year and will instead go on a policy tour.

Newsom will be giving a series of policy announcements during a statewide tour next week instead of a traditional State of the State speech, which is required by the California constitution and is generally done in the Assembly chamber. His office reportedly explained that he would send a formal letter to the Legislature.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office stated:

Building on his inaugural address and January budget, the governor looks forward to fulfilling his constitutional obligation to update the Legislature on the state of the state and joining lawmakers throughout California to outline new policy proposals that will strengthen our communities.

While many details of Newsom’s tour are still unknown, KCRA explained that the tour would be from March 16 through 19. Newsom will travel from Northern California to Southern California and “would be visiting the districts represented by the leaders of the State Senate and Assembly.”

This most recent announcement comes after Newson returned from a trip to Baja California without explanation.

Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak acknowledged that the governor next explained why he left the state and that he went into his normal routine of attacking conservatives when he got back. On Monday, he tweeted that the state would no longer do business with Walgreens after it stopped selling abortion pills in states that had outlawed them.

Notably, he made the trip shortly after declaring a state of emergency last week, when residents of California’s mountain communities were trapped by a storm — that dumped over 100 inches of snow on communities like Crestline and Lake Arrowhead, forcing ski resorts to close.

