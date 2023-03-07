Liberal Tears: Michelle Obama Recalls ‘Uncontrollable Sobbing’ When Trump Became President; ‘No Diversity, No Color’

Former First Lady Michelle Obama says that she suffered “uncontrollable sobbing” after President Donald Trump was inaugurated in 2017, according to revelations she made in a new podcast.

Mrs. Obama presented a stoic public face on January 20, 2017, as she stood with her husband on the steps of the U.S. Capitol with the new president and with First Lady Melania Trump. But she, like other Democrats, was melting down — quietly.

CNN reported Tuesday:

Michelle Obama broke down shortly after leaving then-President Donald Trump’s inauguration, the former first lady candidly shared in a new podcast, as the emotions of leaving their family’s home after eight years and resentment over Trump taking office overwhelmed her. “When those doors shut, I cried for 30 minutes straight, uncontrollable sobbing, because that’s how much we were holding it together for eight years,” Obama said, referring to her final trip aboard the presidential airplane.

Mrs. Obama added a racial tinge to her remarks, bemoaning what she called a “lack of diversity” among the incoming members of the Trump administration, expressing dismay that so many of them were white:

“There were tears, there was that emotion. But then to sit on that stage and watch the opposite of what we represented on display – there was no diversity, there was no color on that stage, there was no reflection of the broader sense of America,” Obama said.

Notably, Mrs. Obama shared smiles and laughs onstage with former President George W. Bush — the man whom she and her husband had demonized for several years as they campaigned for “hope and change.”

Michelle Obama famously declared, “When they go low, we go high,” claiming moral superiority over Trump.

