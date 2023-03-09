Lauren Boebert Announces She Will Become a Grandmother 

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) announced this week that her 17-year-old son would make her a 36-year-old grandmother next month.

Boebert announced her expected grandchild during an event hosted by the conservative group Moms for America.

“I’m a mom of four boys. And I’ve said many times Jason and I, we are raising our four boys to be men, before liberals teach them to be women,” Boebert joked.

She then said her husband gave her the confirmation to make the news of their expected grandchild public.

Lauren Boebert publicly announced that her 17 year old son, Tyler, will be making her "a 36 year old grandmother" in April. Boebert: "Now, any of you who have young children who are giving life there's some questions that pop up. There's some fear that arises."

Boebert announced:

But I leaned over and I asked my husband if it was appropriate to announce this here today. So I’m going to tell you all for the first time in a public setting, that not only am I a mom of four boys, but come April, I will be a GG to a brand new grandson. And Jason and I are so excited to welcome this new life into our family.

Boebert was a teen mother herself who dropped out of high school during her senior year in 2004. However, she completed her GED before being elected to Congress in 2020.

Boebert said her eldest son Tyler joked that her becoming a grandmother at 36 is “hereditary,” because Boebert put her mother through similar circumstances.

“Now any of you who have young children who are giving life there are some questions that pop up. There’s some fear that arises,” Boebert said. “Now my son, when I approached him and told him, ‘Tyler, I’m going to be a 36 year old grandmother,’ he said, ‘well, didn’t you make granny a 36 year old granny?’ I said, ‘yes, I did.’ He said, ‘well, then it’s hereditary.’ Nice try buddy.”

