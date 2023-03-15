WATCH: Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Compares School Board Meetings to the Holocaust

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff compared the “hate” at public school board meetings Wednesday to that which motivated the Holocaust, in which the Nazis exterminated six million Jews and millions of other people.

Emhoff was speaking at the South by Southwest Conference, a trendy gathering of tech-savvy entrepreneurs and artists in Austin, Texas. He was interviewed by the Symone Sanders, the former spokesperson for his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Among other topics, Emhoff discussed the ongoing challenge of antisemitism.

In doing so, he recalled visiting Auschwitz — the concentration camp where the Nazis forced inmates to perform slave labor and where 1.1 million people were murdered. Some were subjected to horrific medical experiments.

He went on to say:

This hate is interconnected. You see it in the discourse in the country right now. You see it in the divide that we have, in the, just going to school [board] meeting[s] — you see that hate that is out there, we’ve got to step up, and speak out, and we’ve got to call out the cowards out there, people — as my wife would say, these “so-called leaders.”

Doug Emhoff says the "hate" that led to the Holocaust is "interconnected" to the "hate [in America] you see just going to a school meeting." pic.twitter.com/wvNAsFrz3O — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 15, 2023

Emhoff was likely referring to the outcry at public school board meetings around the country against the indoctrination of children with transgender ideology and other radical ideas, such as Critical Race Theory. The latter teaches that the United States is racist at its core; parents complain that it encourages racial hatred.

Parents have also objected to teaching children about sexuality and gender identity at an early age, as encouraged by President Joe Biden’s administration.

Last year, the National School Boards Association admitted colluding with the White House in writing a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, asking him to investigate parents at school board meetings for domestic terrorism.

The letter, which urged Garland to use the Department of Justice and the FBI to investigate and to suppress constitutionally-protected free speech, caused a backlash.

Emhoff, however, seems to agree with it.

Emhoff’s children attended private school in a wealthy Los Angeles neighborhood.

