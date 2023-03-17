Biden family business associate Robinson Walker, who accepted Chinese cash and in turn sent it to Biden family members, has been ordered to appear before the House Oversight Committee for a transcribed interview, according to a Friday letter obtained by Breitbart News.

Through Walker, the Biden family business received a $3 million wire transfer and subsequent payments from a Chinese energy company between 2015 and 2017, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) announced this week upon receiving Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) from the Treasury and subpoenaed records from Bank of America.

Walker, who has described himself as someone who “generally [has] been acting as a surrogate for H[unter] around the country and abroad pursuing opportunities,” received the $3 million payment, which was in turn split between four Biden family members — Hunter, James, Hallie, and an unidentified “Biden” — from State Energy HK Limited. The family members received $1.3 million collectively.

“The Committee has identified you as a critical witness in this matter and has reviewed evidence showing you received millions of dollars originating from a Chinese energy company and elsewhere,” Comer wrote to Walker. “The Committee invites you to participate in a transcribed interview with Committee staff.”

In a press release, Comer added that Walker is “a key witness in our investigation of President Biden’s involvement in his family’s business schemes.” He also said the committee is trying to ascertain “what services were provided in return” for the millions of wired moneys to the family business.

“When speaking about dealings with the Biden family, Rob Walker once said that exposing him would ‘bury all of us, man,'” Comer added. “Why?” Comer questioned.

According to Comer, whistleblowers have informed him that President Joe Biden has indirectly benefited financially from the Biden family business, raising questions about if Joe Biden is written into the family’s business deals off the books. “One of the things that all of our whistleblowers have told us,” Comer told Just the News, “is that they were all — through these LLCs — paying for things for Joe Biden. So that’s very curious, you know.”

Comer stated Thursday on Fox News that Walker’s trove of bank records is just one trove he will compel. Comer believes there could be 10 or 11 more troves to be studied.

“We’re going to subpoena more bank records,” he said. “We’re going to do everything in our ability to follow every bank trail. This one deal with Robinson Walker, this is the first deal. There’s at least 10 or 11 more.”

Comer added that by the time his investigation is completed, between four to seven Biden family members will be shown to have accepted Chinese cash from the family business.

“What we found is there’s multiple family members and will end up being between four and seven Bidens who received significant amounts of money from communist China,” he said.

In 2018 and 2020, Breitbart Senior Contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer published Secret Empires and Profiles in Corruption. Each book hit #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and exposed how Hunter Biden and Joe Biden flew aboard Air Force Two in 2013 to China before Hunter’s firm inked a $1.5 billion deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China less than two weeks after the trip. Schweizer’s work also uncovered the Biden family’s other vast and lucrative foreign deals and cronyism.

Breitbart Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris’s investigative work at the New York Post on the Hunter Biden “laptop from hell” also captured international headlines when she, along with Miranda Devine, revealed that Joe Biden was intimately involved in Hunter’s businesses, appearing to even have a ten percent stake in a company the scion formed with officials at the highest levels of the Chinese Communist Party.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.