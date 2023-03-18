Rep. Russell Fry (R-SC) took aim at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday after former President Donald Trump announced Saturday morning that he expected to be arrested next week in connection with Bragg’s office’s probe into a hush money scheme involving Stormy Daniels.

“I think it’s unprecedented, and I think it’s tragic,” Fry said. “You have a beleaguered district attorney who’s attacked by his own side and really everybody for his conduct in office.”

Fry continued, “I think they’re lessening crimes, they’re choosing not to prosecute certain crimes, and, you know, like you mentioned earlier, he’s Soros-funded and here we go, resurrecting an eight-year-old case that multiple law enforcement agencies and prosecutors have declined to prosecute. I think it’s unprecedented, and I really think it’s reckless.”

Fry is a freshman member of Congress who was backed by Trump in a race he handily won last year against former Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC), who was one of the ten House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump over the January 6 Capitol riot.

Fry, an attorney, now serves on two of the top investigatory committees in the House, the Judiciary Committee and the Oversight Committee.

When asked by host Matthew Boyle if congressional Republicans on the committees could take action with the Manhattan district attorney’s office in light of Trump’s announcement, Fry said they could examine any federal coordination that may have occurred in the case.

“I think you could, particularly if there was some effort from the federal side to coordinate with the district attorney’s office. I think that would certainly— but I think it goes back to kind of the fear that many have that there’s two different types of justices,” Fry said.

He noted other controversies, including the Justice Department’s handling of documents marked classified discovered at residences of both Trump and President Joe Biden.

“I think people are rightly concerned when they see this type of activity going on from a law enforcement perspective. If justice is truly blind, you know, why do we have two sets of, or in this case, a very similar fact pattern, but two different outcomes?” Fry asked.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) released a statement this afternoon affirming that House Republicans would indeed launch probes into Bragg’s office, calling Bragg a “radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump.”

Here we go again — an outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump. I’m directing relevant committees to immediately investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by… https://t.co/elpbh7LeWn — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) March 18, 2023

McCarthy indicated the probes would be related to whether federal funds were being used to “subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions.”