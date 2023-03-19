Biden Proposes Nearly $2 Billion More for ATF in Fiscal 2024

President Biden’s budget proposal for fiscal 2024 adds nearly two billion dollars to the budget of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

The proposed funding increase for the ATF comes at a time when some in the Republican-controlled House are calling for the ATF to be abolished, while others are pushing to defund ATF efforts they view as unconstitutional.

The funding proposal also comes as numerous lawsuits have been filed against the ATF over the the AR-pistol stabilizer brace rule, the 80 percent frame rule, and the bump stock ban.

Page 40 of Biden’s budget proposal adds $1.9 billion for the ATF.

The money is ubiquitously directed toward adding more ATF personnel, efforts against gun trafficking, “[increased] regulation of the firearms industry,” and implementation of the gun control Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) worked with Democrats to secure in the summer of 2022.

Biden’s budget also provides an additional $51 million to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), at a time when many Republicans believe the FBI has been weaponized.

Biden’s budget proposal also designates nearly another three billions for U.S. Attorneys.

