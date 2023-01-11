Jim Jordan: Not a Question of if DOJ, FBI Weaponization Happened

Tuesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) elaborated on his plans to use congressional authority to look into alleged “weaponization” and “politicization” of the Department of Justice and the FBI.

Jordan insisted it was not a question of if it had happened but putting the evidence out for the public to see.

“Well, it’s not a question of whether that’s happened,” Jordan said. “It has because we’ve had now dozens of FBI agents come to us taking whistleblower status, talking about how political things have become. And I stood back and looked at the big picture. We had a Department of Justice that treated moms and dads as terrorists, used the Patriot Act —”

“You got the FBI that paid Twitter $3 million,” he continued. “Not one, not two, but $3 million to censor conservative viewpoints on their platform. And then, of course, you’ve got what we’ve seen happen across government and so many other agencies where it’s been weaponized against the very people they’re supposed to serve. The Department of Homeland Security tried to set up a disinformation governance board as if some federal agency should tell the American people what they’re allowed to say, what they’re not allowed to say. That — if that’s not a direct attack on the First Amendment, I don’t know what is.”

“And that’s what we’re going to look into because the first step in stopping it is you have to get all the facts on the table for the country to see,” Jordan added. “Then you go about stopping and making sure it never happens again.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor