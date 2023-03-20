Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) slammed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s “political persecution” of former President Donald Trump as “utter and complete crap.”

“The case from the Manhattan District Attorney, if they bring an indictment and charge him, is utter and complete crap…It is flimsy. It is weak,” Cruz said on his latest Verdict podcast episode. “It has been rejected by prosecutor after prosecutor after prosecutor. And it is obviously political retribution and a political persecution.”

“[Bragg] hates Donald Trump. Now he has a right to hate Donald Trump. But he doesn’t have a right to abuse and corrupt the justice system to persecute his political opponents. And that, sadly, is exactly what he’s doing here,” the Texas senator continued.

Cruz’s comments come after Trump said over the weekend that he would be arrested based on “illegal leaks” from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office regarding their investigation into the former president’s alleged role in paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels. He also called for his supporters to protest in light of the news.

Shortly following Trump’s statement, a spokesperson for the former president clarified that there has been “no notification, other than illegal leaks from the Justice Dept. and the DA’s office, to NBC and other fake news carriers, that the George Soros-funded Radical Left Democrat prosecutor in Manhattan has decided to take his Witch-Hunt to the next level.”

“President Trump is rightfully highlighting his innocence and the weaponization of our injustice system. He will be in Texas next weekend for a giant rally. Make America Great Again!” the spokesperson added.

“If this case is brought to the jury, and the prosecutor loses, the richest irony of everything is it may be left-wing Soros-funded Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg — more than anyone else — who will have reelected Donald Trump as president,” stated Cruz, who ran against Trump for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination.

Cruz acknowledged that Bragg received more than a million dollars from George Soros to help him get elected and pointed to a DailyMail report that showed the district attorney “dramatically” reduced prosecution of violent crime in New York.

Over the weekend, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) also called out Bragg’s hypocrisy in allowing crime to run rampant while going after Trump.

McCarthy also directed the “relevant committees [in the House] to immediately investigate” if Bragg was using federal funds to “subvert our democracy by interfering in elections” by going after the former president, who has already announced he would be making another White House bid in 2024.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.