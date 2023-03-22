Poll: Most Voters See a Trump-Biden Rematch on the Horizon

Most likely voters expect to see a rematch between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden in 2024, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Tuesday found.

The survey found 64 percent of likely voters expressing the belief that it is at least “somewhat” likely that Biden will be the Democrat nominee in 2024. Most Democrats, 83 percent, as well as 54 percent of Republicans and 55 percent of independents, also believe it is likely that Biden, currently 80, will be the nominee.

Similarly, 64 percent of likely voters across the board also believe Trump will be the GOP nominee in 2024. In other words, most likely voters anticipate a Trump-Biden rematch in the upcoming presidential election.

Once again, there is bipartisan consensus, as 80 percent of Republicans, 60 percent of Democrats, and 54 percent of independents believe Trump will be the Republican nominee in 2024.

Further, the survey found that Democrats are more likely to say they will vote for the Democrat nominee no matter who it is (57 percent) than Republicans are to vote for the GOP nominee no matter who it is. Fifty-three percent of Republicans said they would vote for the GOP nominee no matter who that individual may be.

More per Rasmussen Reports:

The electorate is evenly divided looking forward to the 2024 presidential election. Twenty-seven percent (27%) of Likely Voters say they’ll vote for the Democratic candidate in 2024, no matter who it is, and 27% will vote for the Republican candidate, no matter who it is. Forty-two percent (42%) say they will vote for the candidate they like best, no matter which party they belong to. Democrats appear to have an edge over Republicans in terms of party loyalty. Fifty-seven (57%) percent of Democrats say they’ll vote for their party’s nominee in 2024 no matter who it is, compared to 53% of Republicans who say they’ll vote for the GOP nominee no matter who it is. More Republicans (38%) than Democrats (31%) say they’ll vote for the candidate they like best, no matter which party they belong to.

The survey was taken March 14-16, 2023, among 972 likely voters and has a +/- 3 percent to margin of error.

It comes as Trump, who made waves over the weekend after announcing that he expects to be arrested this week as part of the ongoing probe in Democrat Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg’s office, continues to dominate in 2024 GOP primary polls. Tuesday’s Morning Consult survey, for instance, showed Trump gaining support over the last week, jumping from 52 percent support to 54 percent: