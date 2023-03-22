Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will remain under care at an inpatient rehabilitation facility with no known timetable for his release after he suffered a rib fracture and concussion.

McConnell, 81, was discharged from hospital in mid-March on receiving treatment for tripping at a reception and private dinner at a Washington, DC, hotel hosted by the Senate Leadership Fund.

According to his office, McConnell continues to undergo physical therapy to improve his physical wellness. It’s unknown when he might be ready to return to his vigorous Senate responsibilities.

McConnell is “doing very well, everything on track,” political adviser Josh Holmes told NBC News after he “spent a few hours with him today.”

“I believe he spoke with a few colleagues on the phone prior to me getting there,” Holmes added.

McConnell’s injuries may take some time to heal. Wade S. Smith, chief of the neurovascular division at the University of California at San Francisco, told the Washington Post the injuries suffered may cause lingering symptoms.

