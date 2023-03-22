“Concussion is a common problem that can cause lingering symptoms for a while,” he said. “If you have ever had a concussion you know that getting back to normal may take some time.”

He added McConnell’s rib fracture could be “extraordinarily painful” for weeks, noting he had no knowledge of McConnell’s particular physical conduction.

First elected in 1984, McConnell became the longest-serving Senate party leader in history after winning January’s reelection as Senate GOP leader. Ten defectors opposed his reelection, the first votes ever against McConnell.

During McConnell’s tenure, the nation has passed through challenges. The national debt has increased more than $20 trillion, illegal immigration has persisted, real wages have remained stagnant, Obamacare was enacted in 2010, big banks were bailed out in 2008, social media companies have silenced individuals without repercussions, Dr. Anthony Fauci has remained unaccountable for allegedly lying to Congress twice.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.