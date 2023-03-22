WATCH: San Francisco Supervisor Urges $50 Million for ‘Office of Reparations’

San Francisco Board of Supervisors member Shamann Walton urged his colleagues Tuesday to approve $50 million for an “Office of Reparations” in anticipation of eventual approval of a bigger reparations plan.

As Breitbart News has reported, San Francisco’s reparations committee, created at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, is considering a proposal to pay $5 million to each long-term black resident.

Though California entered the Union as a free state in 1850, and there is no mathematical calculation behind the $5 million figure, proponents of the plan are eager to see it implemented as an example to the nation.

Walton, who recently admitted using the “N-word” against a security guard at City Hall, was responsible for an earlier delay in the debate over reparations when he was abroad in Colombia when the committee was to meet.

However, on Tuesday, he argued that the issue of reparations was urgent and needed $50 million immediately — in the current fiscal year — to set up an office and to begin “vetting eligibility” for reparations applicants:

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.