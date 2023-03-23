Donald Trump: ‘Soros Backed Animal’ Alvin Bragg Knows I’m ‘100% Innocent’

Former President Donald Trump asserted Thursday, as he faces a potential indictment and arrest, that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg knows he is “100% innocent.”

“EVERYBODY KNOWS I’M 100% INNOCENT, INCLUDING BRAGG, BUT HE DOESN’T CARE. HE IS JUST CARRYING OUT THE PLANS OF THE RADICAL LEFT LUNATICS. OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED, AS THEY TELL US TO BE PEACEFUL!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

It came shortly after Trump blasted Bragg as a “SOROS BACKED ANIMAL” and asserted in a previous post that “THIS IS NO LEGAL SYSTEM”:

WHY WON’T BRAGG DROP THIS CASE? EVERYBODY SAYS THERE IS NO CRIME HERE. I DID NOTHING WRONG! IT WAS ALL MADE UP BY A CONVICTED NUT JOB WITH ZERO CREDIBILITY, WHO HAS BEEN DISPUTED BY HIGHLY RESPECTED PROFESSIONALS AT EVERY TURN. BRAGG REFUSES TO STOP DESPITE OVERWHELMING EVIDENCE TO THE CONTRARY. HE IS A SOROS BACKED ANIMAL WHO JUST DOESN’T CARE ABOUT RIGHT OR WRONG NO MATTER HOW MANY PEOPLE ARE HURT. THIS IS NO LEGAL SYSTEM, THIS IS THE GESTAPO, THIS IS RUSSIA AND CHINA, BUT WORSE. DISGRACEFUL!

In a third post, Trump wrote that “Bragg is allowing Violent Crime to flourish in New York City, like never before, while he spends all of his time making his Office, which is in total chaos, trying to find anything on ‘Trump,” asserting he “is doing the work of Anarchists and the Devil.”

On Saturday, Trump announced that he anticipates being arrested this week based on “illegal leaks” out of Bragg’s office. The case surrounds Trump’s alleged hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, when he was a presidential candidate.

“The ‘Horseface’ agenda is dead, even by the most Radical Left Haters, but he doesn’t care, he wants to go with it anyway,” Trump stated on Thursday.

George Washington University Law Professor Jonathon Turley slammed the case on Saturday as “legally pathetic” in an opinion article for the Hill, writing:

Bragg is struggling to twist state laws to effectively prosecute a federal case long ago rejected by the Justice Department against Trump over his payment of “hush money” to former stripper Stormy Daniels. In 2018 (yes, that is how long this theory has been around), I wrote how difficult such a federal case would be under existing election laws. Now, six years later, the same theory may be shoehorned into a state claim.

He also emphasized that federal prosecutors previously rejected pursuing the case, as did New York County prosecutors under Bragg’s predecessor:

…This is a flawed case if it is based on a state charge effectively prosecuting the federal election violation. That federal case was rejected by the Justice Department. There are also statute of limitation questions that could come into play. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 18, 2023

On Monday, House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY), and Administration Committee chairman Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI) directed a letter to Bragg requesting he partake in a transcribed interview. Additionally, they called for any documentation of communication between his office and the Department of Justice.

Bragg’s office responded to the letter Thursday, announcing he formally refuses to cooperate, as Breitbart news reported.

In a letter of response, New York County general counsel Leslie Dubeck called the requests from House Republicans “an unprecedented inquiry into a pending local prosecution.”

