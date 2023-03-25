Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz (R) called on Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to support Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential run.

Gaetz made the comment during a speech on Saturday at a Trump rally in Waco, Texas. During his speech, the congressman credited the success of both DeSantis and Cruz to Trump because of how the former president supported them as candidates in their respective races.

“Only Donald Trump could have rescued us from Hillary Clinton. Without Trump doing three rallies in the final week in the 2018 election in Florida, my governor today would probably be Andrew Gillum,” Gaetz said, referencing the close race between DeSantis and Gillum, who was soon after caught up in various scandals. “How weird is that? And without Trump dragging Ted Cruz across the finish line, your senator would probably be beta-Beto.”

“So Ron DeSantis, Ted Cruz: patriots of the MAGA movement delivered for you in your time of need,” Gaetz continued. “Today, Ron DeSantis and Ted Cruz should endorse Donald Trump for president and stand with us as we were so proud to stand with them.”

WATCH: At the Trump Rally in Waco, @MattGaetz calls on Ron DeSantis and Ted Cruz to stand with MAGA and endorse Donald Trump for President. Crowd erupts in a standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/APcdVwpZ6S — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 25, 2023

DeSantis has yet to announce his 2024 presidential bid, although such a move is highly anticipated. Trump has dialed up his criticism of the Florida governor as the country awaits an announcement, publicly calling him “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) told reporters in February of this year that he would seek a third term in the U.S. Senate, indicating that he is not planning on having a rematch against Trump in the presidential primary.