During a gun control push in the wake of the Nashville Christian school attack, President Joe Biden claimed that Americans “aren’t allowed to own a flamethrower.”

He said this while re-stating his belief that the Second Amendment is not absolute.

Biden said, “Everybody thinks, somehow, that the Second Amendment is absolute. But you’re not allowed to go out and own an automatic weapon, you’re not allowed to own a machine gun, you’re not allowed to own a flamethrower, you’re not allowed to own so many things.”

In reality, flamethrowers can be easily purchased, as long as you live in a state where flamethrowers are legal.

An American can even get a flamethrower for a rifle. Exothermic makes a Pulsefire UBF flamethrower that mounts right under the barrel of an AR-15.

Also, Americans are allowed to own a machine gun in many states around the country. Federal law on machine guns only limits private ownership to machine guns that were made before 1986.

The process of getting one is cumbersome, inasmuch as it requires being fingerprinted, photographed, paying a $200 tax to the federal government, undergoing a background check, and registering the machine gun with the ATF. This process takes about a year, but many people undergo it to buy a machine gun.

