Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is seemingly unable to state the number of Americans killed or attacked by illegal aliens since President Joe Biden took office in early 2021.

During a House Appropriations Committee hearing on Wednesday, Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) asked Mayorkas if he was “aware of the number of Americans who have been killed or attacked by illegal immigrants since you took office?”

Mayorkas dodged the question, claiming that the Biden administration has “removed and expelled approximately 1.4 million” illegal aliens from the United States since Biden took office. That figure, though, combines the number of illegal aliens deported and those returned to Mexico after arriving at the southern border.

“But are you aware of the number of Americans who have been killed or attacked by illegal immigrants? It should be an absolute priority for you not only to know that number but to know the names of these victims,” Hinson asked again, to which Mayorkas dodged again.

The federal government continues not to collect data on the number of illegal aliens who are arrested annually by local and state law enforcement agencies for crimes against American citizens and legal immigrants.

Past estimates have projected that about 2,000 Americans and legal immigrants are killed annually by illegal aliens.

Though the number of yearly American victims of illegal immigration remains unknown, Biden’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has overseen a massive drop in the number of illegal aliens arrested and deported from the U.S. interior.

In Fiscal Year 2022, for instance, convicted criminal illegal aliens were arrested by ICE agents at the lowest rate in at least half a decade. Likewise, the number of requests for custody that ICE agents have placed on illegal aliens after they are arrested for local crimes has been cut by 56 percent since Fiscal Year 2018.

Also, in all of Fiscal Year 2022, ICE agents were able to deport fewer than 30,000 illegal aliens who had been living across American communities — just 0.3 percent of the nation’s illegal alien population. In the same year, the fewest number of illegal alien gang members were deported from the U.S. since former President Obama was in office.

