Biden’s DHS Deports Fewest Illegal Alien Gang Members Since Obama

President Joe Biden deported the fewest total of illegal alien gang members from the United States since former President Obama, the latest Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) report for Fiscal Year 2022 reveals.

Last year, ICE agents deported just 2,667 illegal aliens classified as known or suspected gang members living throughout the U.S. The year prior, ICE agents also deported fewer than 3,000 illegal alien gang members.

Deportations for illegal alien gang members have significantly dropped since Biden took office and imposed so-called “sanctuary country” orders that have shielded most of the nation’s 11 to 22 million illegal aliens from being arrested and deported by ICE agents.

The figures show that the Biden administration has overseen the deportation of fewer than 5,400 illegal alien gang members since entering the White House. In contrast, the Trump administration oversaw the deportation of almost 11,300 illegal alien gang members in the first two years of the four-year term.

The last time deportations for illegal alien gang members were this low was when former President Obama oversaw the deportation of just a little more than 1,000 in Fiscal Year 2015 and about 2,000 in Fiscal Year 2016.

Fewer deportations for illegal alien gang members come even as Biden’s top Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials have repeatedly claimed that they are heavily focused on arresting and deporting criminal illegal aliens.

Despite the claim, in all of Fiscal Year 2022, ICE agents were able to deport fewer than 30,000 illegal aliens who had been living across American communities. This is just 0.3 percent of the nation’s illegal alien population.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.