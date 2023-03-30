Former FBI Director James Comey celebrated the indictment of former President Donald Trump on Thursday at the hands of Soros-funded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

In a tweet that made no mention of Trump, Comey just said, “It’s been a good day.”

Conservatives and Trump supporters pounced on him.

“One of the best decisions President Trump made was firing FBI Director James Comey. Comey epitomizes everything wrong with America’s justice system. Corrupt. Arrogant. Self-righteous. Delusional,” tweeted Article III Project founder Mike Davis.

“Remember when the media and other regime members tried to say this guy was above board?” tweeted Federalist editor Mollie Hemingway.

“Not as good as the one that’s coming,” tweeted Breitbart editor-at-large Joel Pollak.

“Tell me again about this non-politically motivated secret police we have running around this country? Yr a certifiable psychopath,” tweeted Amanda Miliums. “Anyone sticking around any part of DOJ come tmrw should be locked up til their crime is found.”

As Breitbart News reported, several Never Trump Republicans and RINOs came out to celebrate the former president’s indictment.

“While I’m skeptical this indictment will be Trump’s political undoing: defending him is defending: manipulating business records to conceal a campaign finance violation resulting from paying hush money to conceal an extramarital affair. Facts are facts. The law is the law,” tweeted former Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin.

“Happy First Indictment to all those who celebrate,” exclaimed NeoCon Bill Kristol.

“Pointing out the obvious: Not even Trump’s most fervent defenders–not even Trump–deny that he paid hush money to Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election. That’s an uncontested fact. It’s not as important a fact as his attempt to subvert the 2020 election—but it’s a fact,” Kristol later added.

“Today is a somber day for our nation. Donald Trump committed many crimes, but this indictment should be a reminder that in America, NO ONE is above the law. We must move forward and let justice prevail. The anti-democratic threat, however, hasn’t diminished,” tweeted former Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

