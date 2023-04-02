Exclusive – Rep. Tenney: Trump Indictment ‘Latest Move’ by Radical Dems to ‘Weaponize’ Govt. Against American People

The recent indictment of former President Donald Trump is merely the “latest move” by radical Democrats to weaponize the government against Americans, according to Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY), who slammed Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s “abuse of power” and its damage to America’s justice system.

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News on Friday, Tenney blasted the radical Democrats’ “outrageous abuse of power,” calling it merely the “latest move… to weaponize the government against ‘we the people.’”

She also claimed that the current administration has been using government institutions to target and persecute those it considers adversaries.

“Under Joe Biden, the FBI, IRS and DOJ have all been used to persecute the Democrats’ political opponents,” she said.

Tenney, who cochairs the House Election Integrity Caucus, accused the district attorney of attempting to “interfere” with the upcoming presidential elections by reviving a case against the former president in order to harm him politically.

“Even after federal authorities and the FEC [Federal Election Commission] declined to prosecute this case, Alvin Bragg is moving forward with this political persecution to interfere in the 2024 election on behalf of Joe Biden and the Democrats,” she said.

Despite previous attacks on the former president, the New York congresswoman insisted Trump would continue to “prevail” in the face of overt political hostility.

“President Trump overcame the Mueller Report, impeachment hoax #1, impeachment hoax #2 and the partisan January 6th Committee, and he’ll prevail now over Alvin Bragg’s malicious persecution,” she said.

Tenney concluded by maintaining that history “will look back on this abuse of power as a very dark day for America’s justice system.”

The remarks follow the indictment of former President Donald Trump by a grand jury in New York on Thursday for his alleged role in paying hush money to a porn star.

The former president, reacting to the news, slammed the decision as “political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history,” as he expressed his belief that the move will “backfire” on Biden, who he aims to defeat in next year’s general election.

Republicans have largely expressed outrage following the indictment, with many sharing criticisms of the Manhattan District Attorney and the “politically motivated” case.

On Friday, former Attorney General Bill Barr called Bragg’s indictment of former President Donald Trump an “abomination.”