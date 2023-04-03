Most Republican voters say the recent indictment of former President Donald Trump makes them more supportive of the former president, a recent Insider Advantage survey found.

Trump is leaving Mar-a-Lago for New York on Monday, where he is expected to spend the night in Trump Tower ahead of his arraignment Tuesday. The move to indict Trump has many speculating that this will result in even greater support for the president, and recent polls appear to indicate that.

2024 National Republican Primary • Trump — 57%

• DeSantis — 24%

• Haley — 5%

• Pence — 4%

• Christie — 2%

• Noem — 1%

• Pompeo — 1%

• Ramaswamy — 1%

• Sununu — 1%

• T. Scott — 0%

• Youngkin — 0%@InsiderPolling (B) | 550 LV | 03/31-04/01https://t.co/IR01i7Rire pic.twitter.com/thXogt1AAL — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 3, 2023

This survey asked respondents, “Has the indictment of Donald Trump by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg made you more or less supportive of Donald Trump? ”

Most, 55 percent, said it has made them “more supportive” of Trump compared to just 14 percent who said “less supportive” and three percent who reported no change.

Has the indictment of Donald Trump by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg made you more or less supportive of Donald Trump? More Supportive 55%

No Change 3%

Less Supportive 14% .@InsiderPolling, 550 Likely Republican primary voters, 3/31-4/1https://t.co/brGMQqSJ7g — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) April 3, 2023

Pollster Matt Towery noted that 56 percent of voters 65 and older said the indictment has made them more supportive of Trump as well.

“This is a huge shift for older Republicans over the past year. Equally of note is that female voters, who have traditionally been less supportive of Trump in past surveys, led male voters in saying that the indictment made them more supportive of the former president (56%-52%),” he said, noting that Trump’s indictment has seemingly “consolidated Trump’s support from the broader spectrum of all likely Republican primary/caucus voters.”

Further, the survey found Republican voters united in that 79 percent agree the government has been weaponized against Republicans and conservatives.

The survey was taken March 31 to April 1, among 550 likely GOP Primary/Caucus voters. It has a +/- 4.2 percent margin of error and coincides with other recent survey which have essentially suggested that the indictment could ultimately backfire on the far left.

For instance, a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey first obtained by Breitbart News last month found most agreeing that the indictment will backfire or have no effect on Trump whatsoever.

As Breitbart News reported:

A whopping 74 percent of Americans believe that an indictment of Trump either helps him or will have no effect on his presidential campaign — 37.5 percent said it will not affect him and 36.8 percent said it will help him. Only 25.7 percent of voters surveyed think it will hurt his presidential campaign. “It’s obvious to the majority of Americans that former President Trump is being hounded by a politically motivated witch hunt designed to discredit him in order to render him a permanent pariah in American politics,” Mark Meckler, the president of Convention of States, said. “This tactic has never worked, and these early numbers already reveal it’s going to backfire. Voters either think his indictment and arrest will either have absolutely no impact on his 2024 bid, or that it will even boost his campaign.”

Similarly, a recent survey from YouGov/Yahoo found most agreeing that the indictment will not have a negative effect on Trump moving forward, and half view aspects of it as unfair:

YouGov Poll: Regardless of how you feel about Trump and his indictment, how would you describe a prosecutor from one party indicting a presidential candidate from a rival party? Fair – 30%

Unfair – 50% Fair/Unfair

GOP: 7/81

Dem: 53/30

Indy: 29/49https://t.co/eK3gAsY3oK pic.twitter.com/wPnHBNXGHp — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 2, 2023

The proof is in the figures as well, as the Trump campaign saw a surge of $4 million in donations in the 24 hours following the announcement of the indictment.

“Notably of those contributions, a quarter of them — a fourth of them — were from people who’ve never given money into President Trump before, even in his first two presidential campaigns,” Trump adviser Jason Miller told Breitbart News Saturday over the weekend.

“The average contribution is $34. … It’s regular people, it’s small-dollar donors. For a quarter of these to be brand new people, that to your point, Matt, these are the Democrats and the independents, who always thought, ‘Man this is — you know, I like what Trump’s doing. Maybe sometimes I listen to the media too much,’ or say that, ‘You know, I get swayed by them.’ But these are people saying, ‘You know what? Enough is enough. Enough of the rigged system, the partisan witch hunt. I’m gonna go and make my voice heard for President Trump,’” Miller added.

Photos and video show Trump departing Mar-a-Lago on Monday with several displays of support from his supporters: