Trump Campaign Raises $4 Million in First 24 Hours After Indictment 

Former President Donald Trump raised more than $4 million in the first 24 hours after news broke that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted him.

“This incredible surge of grassroots contributions confirms that the American people see the indictment of President Trump as a disgraceful weaponization of our justice system by a Soros-funded prosecutor,” a Trump campaign press release read.

Notably, more than 25 percent of donations came from first-time Trump donors, “further solidifying President Trump’s status as the clear frontrunner in the Republican primary,” the press release continued.

The average contribution from donors was $34.

“President Trump’s 2024 campaign is funded by an unmatched coalition of hardworking patriots who are fed up with special interest donors like Soros spending billions of dollars to influence our elections,” the press release continued. “Americans from across all 50 states donated to President Trump’s campaign within the first 5 hours of the sham indictment.”

A campaign official also told NBC that it received 16,000 volunteer sign-ups in the same period.

Bragg’s case against Trump focuses on the alleged role he played in paying potn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money. Trump will likely make his first appearance in court for his arraignment next week.

Trump’s campaign sent out more than six fundraising emails in the aftermath of the indictment.

As NBC News reported:

Subject lines on his fundraising emails included “America needs you right now,” “BREAKING: PRESIDENT TRUMP INDICTED,” “RUMORED DETAILS OF MY ARREST” and “Yes, I’ve been indicted, BUT.”

Trump also took to Truth Social to urge his supporters “who are doing well,” to donate to his campaign.

“If you are doing poorly, as so many of you are, do not send anything,” Trump wrote. “If you are doing well, which was made possible through the great policies of the Trump Administration, send your contribution to donaldjtrump.com.”

