West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey told Breitbart News in an interview on Tuesday, shortly after his gubernatorial campaign announcement, that the “political persecution” of former President Donald Trump “resemble[s] what Banana Republics do.”

“I believe that whenever you have abusive practices, and whenever you have political prosecutions that tend to resemble what banana republics do, that should get everyone up and motivated,” Morrisey told Breitbart News about the former president being indicted last week and arraigned on Tuesday.

He was referring to a Manhattan grand jury voting last week to indict Trump for his alleged role in paying “hush money” to a porn star — Stormy Daniels. The felony indictment was filed under seal by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office. It was unsealed on Tuesday during Trump’s arraignment, showing he was charged with 34 felonies. He pleaded not guilty before State Supreme Court Justice Juan M. Merchan.

“This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history,” Trump posted on Truth Social last week after the initial reports indicated that the Manhattan grand jury voted to formally indict him last week. Trump added, “You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine; Impeachment Hoax 1; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this.”

"I’m the only proven conservative in this race with a deep record of fighting and defeating the swamp and the political elites, successfully defending our West Virginia values, and accomplishing the big things West Virginians care about.” — @MorriseyWV https://t.co/L9WczEp27h — Patrick Morrisey Press (@MorriseyPress) April 4, 2023

Morrisey, who joined the West Virginia gubernatorial race on Tuesday, declared, “I’ve been the only one in this race that’s been speaking out strongly against the political persecution of Donald Trump, and the silence is deafening. But people shouldn’t be surprised about that.”

“I’ve been talking about this because I want to make sure that our criminal justice system works the same way for everyone. It shouldn’t be a two-tiered system. And everyone agrees that this is a political prosecution. And it’s just wrong,” Morrisey added.

Earlier Tuesday, when the West Virginia attorney general announced his gubernatorial run, Morrisey acknowledged that it was “no ordinary indictment” but that it was a “political witch hunt [and] political prosecution.”

“We know this is how the other side rolls. This is how they play. I’ve had to fight against some of those same types of corrupt politicians and media when they came after me. I’ll always speak out against these types of justices,” Morrisey added during his announcement.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.