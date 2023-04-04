It is a madhouse outside of the Manhattan courthouse where former President Donald Trump’s arraignment is taking place Tuesday, as anti-Trump activists clash with Trump supporters.

The event has attracted a large crowd of demonstrators on both sides of the aisle ahead of Trump’s arraignment. One video shows a woman wearing Black Lives Matter (BLM) patches shouting down a man who claims to be one of the former president’s number-one fans.

“It’s a hoax. It’s a phony. Remember that. I am one of Donald Trump’s number one fans,” one man on the scene said as he spun a ball on the top of an American flag, seemingly unbothered by the anti-Trump protesters.

“Trump’s a dick!” a woman shouted repeatedly at the man as she waved a flag. “Fuck Trump!”

“Trump’s a dick!” she continued, proudly smiling as she shouted the obscenity:

NYC Criminal Courthouse- A man waving an American flag states that he’s Trump’s number one fan before a white liberal woman with BLM patches begins screaming “TRUMP’S A DICK” pic.twitter.com/ZwC7bFAwt7 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) April 4, 2023

This is hardly the only instance of clashing, either. Another video shows a woman covered in white paint, asserting that “all white people are f*cking racist.” When asked why she was trying to instigate violence, she replied, “Because I’m black and I like violence. I’m an animal. I’m a black animal! Let’s kill all white people! Yeah, baby!”

According to a reporter on the scene, the woman’s friend asserted that the crazed woman is simply engaging in “performance art”:

NYC- I asked the leftist protester screaming profanities why she’s trying to instigate violence with Trump supporters: “Because I’m black and I like violence, I’m an animal, I’m a black animal!” She screams Her friend then says it “performance art” pic.twitter.com/Gtl72y7FYJ — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) April 4, 2023

In another video, an unidentified member of the press lashed out at a bystander with a warning: “Don’t fuck with me. Don’t ever fuck with me. All right?” It remains unclear what led to the escalation.

As Breitbart News detailed:

“I will kill your motherfucking…” the unidentified press member continued to yell after releasing his hold on the individual. A female voice in the crowd shouted out and condemned the aggressive behavior, “We don’t want your kind in here,” she said. “Oh, yeah. Bring your racist — I’m the one for you,” the press member said while being held back.

🚨 BREAKING: Member of the PRESS assaults someone standing outside of the Manhattan Courthouse #TrumpIndictment 🚨 pic.twitter.com/7YiKNy8wiD — Meech Memez (@MeechMemez) April 4, 2023

Another video shows a clash that took place Tuesday morning as well, as a woman wearing a red MAGA hat stepped on a banner reading “Trump Lies All the Time,” grabbing it as a skirmish followed:

WATCH LIVE: TRUMP INDICTMENT: Protesters Gather in Manhattan…

