NYC Courthouse Madness: Woman Wearing BLM Patches Screams ‘Trump’s a D*ck’ at Supporter

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 26: Protesters calling for the indictment of Donald Trump (R) argue with a supporter of the former president outside the America First Agenda Summit on July 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Trump returned to Washington today to deliver the keynote closing address at the summit.
Nathan Howard/Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

It is a madhouse outside of the Manhattan courthouse where former President Donald Trump’s arraignment is taking place Tuesday, as anti-Trump activists clash with Trump supporters.

The event has attracted a large crowd of demonstrators on both sides of the aisle ahead of Trump’s arraignment. One video shows a woman wearing Black Lives Matter (BLM) patches shouting down a man who claims to be one of the former president’s number-one fans.

“It’s a hoax. It’s a phony. Remember that. I am one of Donald Trump’s number one fans,” one man on the scene said as he spun a ball on the top of an American flag, seemingly unbothered by the anti-Trump protesters.

“Trump’s a dick!” a woman shouted repeatedly at the man as she waved a flag. “Fuck Trump!”

“Trump’s a dick!” she continued, proudly smiling as she shouted the obscenity:

This is hardly the only instance of clashing, either. Another video shows a woman covered in white paint, asserting that “all white people are f*cking racist.” When asked why she was trying to instigate violence, she replied, “Because I’m black and I like violence. I’m an animal. I’m a black animal! Let’s kill all white people! Yeah, baby!”

According to a reporter on the scene, the woman’s friend asserted that the crazed woman is simply engaging in “performance art”:

In another video, an unidentified member of the press lashed out at a bystander with a warning: “Don’t fuck with me. Don’t ever fuck with me. All right?” It remains unclear what led to the escalation.

As Breitbart News detailed:

“I will kill your motherfucking…” the unidentified press member continued to yell after releasing his hold on the individual.

A female voice in the crowd shouted out and condemned the aggressive behavior, “We don’t want your kind in here,” she said.

“Oh, yeah. Bring your racist — I’m the one for you,” the press member said while being held back.

Another video shows a clash that took place Tuesday morning as well, as a woman wearing a red MAGA hat stepped on a banner reading “Trump Lies All the Time,” grabbing it as a skirmish followed:

WATCH LIVE: TRUMP INDICTMENT: Protesters Gather in Manhattan…

RSBN / Rumble

