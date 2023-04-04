An unidentified member of the press holding a boom pole lashed out at a bystander who was holding a coffee outside Manhattan Courthouse before former President Trump’s arraignment Tuesday, a video shows.

Grabbing the bystander by the collar, the press member shouted in a deep voice while walking forward, “Don’t fuck with me. Don’t ever fuck with me. All right?”

It’s unknown who the bystander was or what initially caused the outburst. But the video posted on Twitter by the producer of Human Events Podcast depicts a member of the press grabbing a bystander while the individual tried to get away.

“What’s wrong with you?” asked a woman who looked like a team member of the upset man.

“I will kill your motherfucking…” the unidentified press member continued to yell after releasing his hold on the individual.

A female voice in the crowd shouted out and condemned the aggressive behavior, “We don’t want your kind in here,” she said.

“Oh, yeah. Bring your racist — I’m the one for you,” the press member said while being held back:

The altercation came as tensions ran high Tuesday morning before Trump turned himself into the Manhattan Courthouse for arraignment. He will be reportedly charged with over 30 violations. Legal experts have cast doubt over the legitimacy of the charges.

BREAKING: @JackPosobiec tells crowd of protesters “They can gag Donald Trump, but they can’t gag all of us!” as the crowd proceeds to break out in a pro-USA chant pic.twitter.com/dRjzv4BVu4 — Meech Memez (@MeechMemez) April 4, 2023

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.