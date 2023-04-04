Press Member Grabs Bystander at Manhattan Courthouse: ‘Don’t F*ck with Me’

Protesters argue at the Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Former President Donald Trump will surrender in Manhattan on Tuesday to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah
Wendell Husebø

An unidentified member of the press holding a boom pole lashed out at a bystander who was holding a coffee outside Manhattan Courthouse before former President Trump’s arraignment Tuesday, a video shows.

Grabbing the bystander by the collar, the press member shouted in a deep voice while walking forward, “Don’t fuck with me. Don’t ever fuck with me. All right?”

It’s unknown who the bystander was or what initially caused the outburst. But the video posted on Twitter by the producer of Human Events Podcast depicts a member of the press grabbing a bystander while the individual tried to get away.

“What’s wrong with you?” asked a woman who looked like a team member of the upset man.

“I will kill your motherfucking…” the unidentified press member continued to yell after releasing his hold on the individual.

A female voice in the crowd shouted out and condemned the aggressive behavior, “We don’t want your kind in here,” she said.

“Oh, yeah. Bring your racist — I’m the one for you,” the press member said while being held back:

The altercation came as tensions ran high Tuesday morning before Trump turned himself into the Manhattan Courthouse for arraignment. He will be reportedly charged with over 30 violations. Legal experts have cast doubt over the legitimacy of the charges.

