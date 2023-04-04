A large banner that read “TRUMP LIES ALL THE TIME” was at the center of a clash Tuesday that broke out between demonstrators who had gathered in Manhattan in anticipation of former President Donald Trump’s arraignment.

A video posted to Twitter shows demonstrators holding a banner that had been stretched out over the ground bearing the inflammatory message.

Suddenly, a woman who appeared to be wearing a red “MAGA” hat began walking on the banner before stopping in the center, grabbing the fabric, and pulling it upwards as she yelled, “Hey!”

Events unfolded from there:

Seeing two of the demonstrators who had been holding the banner coming toward her, the woman in the MAGA hat began to flee before tripping on the fabric and falling to the ground. One of the demonstrators who had previously been holding the banner stood over her and the woman in the MAGA hat said, “Sorry, sorry.”

The woman stood and began pulling on the banner again, appearing to cause the demonstrator who had been standing over her to trip and fall.

“You’re on the wrong side. You’re on the wrong side,” she began telling the apparently anti-Trump demonstrators as they walked toward her.

The woman in the MAGA hat then said “I have COVID” when a demonstrator seemingly attempted to block her.

“I don’t care,” the other woman said.

At this point, a man wearing a New York City Police Department (NYPD) community affairs shirt began to intervene as the woman and yet another demonstrator from the other side accused one another of being “on the wrong side.”

The woman in the MAGA hat once again grabbed the banner and yelled “Tear the sh*t up!” repeatedly.

She can also be heard telling one of the other demonstrators, “B*tch, you came to the wrong side, b*tch.”

By this point, a gaggle of reporters and camera operators had swarmed around the woman and and the opposing demonstrators.

This comes as Trump is expected to be arraigned in Manhattan on Tuesday.