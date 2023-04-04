WATCH: Demonstrators Clash over ‘TRUMP LIES ALL THE TIME’ Banner in Manhattan

A supporter of former US president Donald Trump argues with opponents outside the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York City on April 4, 2023. - Donald Trump will make an unprecedented appearance before a New York judge on April 4, 2023 to answer criminal charges that threaten to throw …
LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty
Michael Foster

A large banner that read “TRUMP LIES ALL THE TIME” was at the center of a clash Tuesday that broke out between demonstrators who had gathered in Manhattan in anticipation of former President Donald Trump’s arraignment.

A video posted to Twitter shows demonstrators holding a banner that had been stretched out over the ground bearing the inflammatory message.

Suddenly, a woman who appeared to be wearing a red “MAGA” hat began walking on the banner before stopping in the center, grabbing the fabric, and pulling it upwards as she yelled, “Hey!”

Events unfolded from there: 

Seeing two of the demonstrators who had been holding the banner coming toward her, the woman in the MAGA hat began to flee before tripping on the fabric and falling to the ground. One of the demonstrators who had previously been holding the banner stood over her and the woman in the MAGA hat said, “Sorry, sorry.”

The woman stood and began pulling on the banner again, appearing to cause the demonstrator who had been standing over her to trip and fall. 

“You’re on the wrong side. You’re on the wrong side,” she began telling the apparently anti-Trump demonstrators as they walked toward her. 

The woman in the MAGA hat then said “I have COVID” when a demonstrator seemingly attempted to block her. 

“I don’t care,” the other woman said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 04: Demonstrators protest against former President Donald Trump at Collect Pond Park near the courthouse ahead of his arraignment hearing on April 04, 2023 in New York City. Former President Trump will be arraigned during his first court appearance following an indictment by a grand jury that heard evidence on hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Demonstrators protest against former President Donald Trump at Collect Pond Park near the courthouse ahead of his arraignment hearing on April 04, 2023 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

At this point, a man wearing a New York City Police Department (NYPD) community affairs shirt began to intervene as the woman and yet another demonstrator from the other side accused one another of being “on the wrong side.”

The woman in the MAGA hat once again grabbed the banner and yelled  “Tear the sh*t up!” repeatedly.

She can also be heard telling one of the other demonstrators, “B*tch, you came to the wrong side, b*tch.” 

A Trump supporter (L) argues with an Anti-Trump protester after she removed an anti-Trump banner from her outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on April 04, 2023 in New York City. (Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

By this point, a gaggle of reporters and camera operators had swarmed around the woman and and the opposing demonstrators. 

This comes as Trump is expected to be arraigned in Manhattan on Tuesday.

