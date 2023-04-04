Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith Endorses Donald Trump After ‘Bogus’ Indictment

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) endorsed former President Donald Trump in his run for president after the “bogus” indictment from a New York grand jury.

“I am endorsing Donald J. Trump for another term in the White House and will be working to assist him in winning the Republican nomination for President in 2024,” Hyde-Smith said in a lengthy statement explaining her endorsement after the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s “political stunt.”

“I urge my fellow Mississippians and fellow Republicans across the country to join me in supporting President Trump and working on his behalf,” she added.

Hyde-Smith was referring to the Manhattan grand jury voting last Thursday to indict Trump for his alleged role in paying “hush money” to porn star Stormy Daniels. The felony indictment, filed under seal by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, will reportedly be announced in the coming days. However, parts of the indictment were leaked Monday night, claiming the former president “has been charged with 34 felony counts for falsification of business records.

“The prosecution of President Trump in New York is a political stunt by a prosecutor whose campaign was funded by George Soros,” the senator continued. “That charade is all about self-promotion by the prosecutor and has nothing to do with justice. I believe the whole affair will backfire on the prosecutor and Democrats.”

As Breitbart News’s Joel Pollk explained, “Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was elected with help from the Color of Change PAC, to which Soros donated $1 million.”

The senator explained that Trump’s policies during his time in office “made America better.” She said that his agenda was able to secure hundreds of miles across the southern border, cut taxes, increase wages, have a healthy economy, and appoint conservative judges. She noted that under Trump, the country was also energy independent and respected worldwide.

“I support a return to those policies and to President Trump’s effective leadership,” Hyde-Smith added. “President Trump has been attentive to the needs of Mississippi, he has made multiple trips here along with members of his Administration, and Mississippians can count on him to continue to focus on our priorities.”

Trump’s campaign blasted out a press release of Hyde-Smith’s endorsement, touting that she isn’t the “only prominent Republican” to endorse Trump since his “bogus” indictment, pointing to Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN). Banks, who is running for his state’s U.S. Senate seat, also endorsed the president following the indictment.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.