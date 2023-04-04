Counter-protesters hurled insults and used whistles in attempts to disrupt Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) during her remarks outside the Manhattan courthouse ahead of former President Donald Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday.

Members of the media swarmed Greene as she exited an SUV and was ushered forward to give remarks before demonstrators, according to Right Side Broadcasting Network’s (RSBN) video.

MTG swarmed as she arrives to the pro-Trump rally outside a courthouse in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/bE2gxY1zyr — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 4, 2023

As she prepared to speak, surrounded by dozens – if not scores – of cameras in an utter media circus, a woman seemed to shout “f*cking c*nt” multiple times.

Unfazed, Greene wore her trademark smile and subsequently slammed the indictment of Trump as the “persecution of an innocent man.”

“Not just any man, this is the former President of the United States of America, and the government has been weaponized against him,” Greene added.

“I’m here to protest and use my voice and take a stand. Every American should take a stand,” she said. “This is what happens in communist countries, not the United States of America. We have to take a stand against the injustice, the corruption, and the communist Democrats.”

MTG claps back at NYC Mayor Eric Adams after threatening her with arrest for leading pro-Trump protest: "You called me out by name. While you allow crime in your streets and you sent your henchman down here… Democrats are the party of violence." pic.twitter.com/VGepwW2Lv6 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 4, 2023

Throughout her remarks, counter-protesters feverishly blew what sounded like whistles, or possibly sirens, in an attempt to disrupt the congresswoman and staunch Trump ally.

After chanting “U.S.A.!” Greene and her team began to depart the area as members of the media swarmed them en route to her vehicle. New York City police officers forged a path through the frantic crowd as Greene’s security team shielded her, according to a video shared by Buzzfeed’s David Mack.

He noted Greene almost fell over and called the situation “extremely dangerous.”

Pushing and shoving as MTG exits the park after a brief speech that was impossible to hear. She almost is falling over as her security tries to get her out safely. This is extremely dangerous. pic.twitter.com/fWzfKHhPFY — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 4, 2023

“Stop pushing. Stop pushing right now! Media stay there,” someone can be heard shouting in the RSBN video.

After Greene and her team entered the vehicle, a leftist demonstrator shouted, “Marjorie, get the f*ck out of my city!” per RSBN’s video.

A pair of overzealous media members approached the vehicle to take either video or photos of those inside. A New York City police officer quickly pushed them back.