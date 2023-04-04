YouTube slapped Right Side Broadcasting Network’s (RSBN) channel with a week-long ban on Monday, the day before former President Donald Trump’s scheduled arraignment.

In a press release, the network said it planned on covering Trump’s arraignment in Manhattan, but YouTube decided to suspend the channel, a move that blocks the outlet from live-streaming for seven days:

On Monday, RSBN received a notice from YouTube informing us that due to content violating their “elections misinformation” policies, the platform has removed several videos. These include President Trump’s most recent rally in Waco, Texas, his remarks at CPAC, and our exclusive sit-down interview with him at Mar-a-Lago.

YouTube also apparently gave the network a “strike” for alleged violations that include “Claims that the 2020 US Presidential election and 2022 Brazil Presidential election were stolen.”

However, Breitbart News is featuring RSBN’s livestream that links to Facebook showing crowds gathering in Manhattan prior to the arraignment that is expected Tuesday afternoon.

Democrat District Attorney of New York Alvin Bragg indicted Trump on Thursday, but charges against him have not yet been revealed to the public, Breitbart News reported Saturday:

Bragg is expected to argue that Trump classifying a reimbursement in October 2016 to his then-lawyer Michael Cohen for “hush money” to porn actress Stormy Daniels as legal expenses was a state crime of falsifying business records, which would be at most a misdemeanor. Bragg is then expected to seek to upgrade that to a felony by arguing it was done specifically to hide another crime, which will likely argue is the federal campaign finance crime of not reporting the payment as a campaign expense.

Meanwhile, RSBN said in its news release “YouTube’s Orwellian censorship practices have returned just one day before President Trump is arraigned in a gross weaponization of the justice system.”

“Rather than allowing RSBN to show a countervailing view to the mainstream media’s version of the arraignment, they are simply shutting down our efforts,” the network said, then accused YouTube of “leaving millions of Americans voiceless in the face of tyranny.”

Trump’s favorability increased over the past week, according to a Morning Consult survey published Monday.

“The survey showed Trump topping the hypothetical 2024 Republican presidential primary field in terms of favorability, as 77 percent have a favorable view of the former president,” per Breitbart News.