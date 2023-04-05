Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson (D) is hoping to transform Illinois’s most populous city with his progressive agenda, including opening local school board elections to illegal aliens, among other foreign nationals.

As Breitbart News reported Tuesday evening, Johnson beat out moderate Democrat candidate Paul Vallas to become Chicago’s next mayor. While Vallas stayed hyper-focused on crime and quality of life issues, Johnson threw around accusations of racism in his closing bid to voters.

As part of Johnson’s agenda for Chicago, the far-left Democrat hopes to work with Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and the Democrat-controlled state legislature to open local school board elections to newly arrived illegal aliens and other foreign nationals on green cards and temporary visas.

“Work with Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois General Assembly in Springfield to pass legislation that will allow all parents and taxpayers to vote in school board elections, regardless of citizenship status,” Johnson’s immigration platform states.

In addition, Johnson has vowed to provide taxpayer-funded rental assistance and semi-permanent housing to illegal aliens and end the city’s gang database, claiming the law enforcement tool “punish[es] Black and Brown communities without the right to due process.”

“Build permanent housing for all unhoused, including asylum seekers, by passing the Bring Chicago Home ordinance and enacting other pieces of the $1 billion Better Chicago Agenda,” Johnson’s platform continues.

Plans to open Chicago’s local school board elections to foreign nationals, including illegal aliens, would mimic a Democrat-approved plan in Washington, DC, that is set to allow some 50,000 foreign nationals, including illegal aliens, to vote in the district’s municipal elections.

All House Republicans and 42 House Democrats have voted to block that plan while 162 House Democrats voted to greenlight it. The White House has suggested President Joe Biden may support allowing foreign nationals to vote in D.C.

