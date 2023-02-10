Dozens of House Democrats — 162, to be exact — voted to allow illegal aliens to vote in Washington, DC’s, local elections.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) provided a list of the 162 Democrats who voted to allow this by opposing H.J.Res.24, or the “Disapproving the action of the District of Columbia Council in approving the Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act of 2022.”

The measure, introduced in the House January 31, 2023, would nullify the D.C. council’s Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act of 2022, which allows “noncitizens who meet residency and other requirements to vote in local elections in the district.” This includes illegal aliens.

“This is the list of 162 Democrats who voted to allow illegal aliens to vote in elections in Washington, DC,” Massie wrote, providing a list of those Democrats.

The list includes Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), minority leader in the U.S. House of Representatives, and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, as well as Reps. James Clyburn (D-SC), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Katie Porter (D-CA), Adam Schiff (D-CA), Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and many more:

This is the list of 162 Democrats who voted to allow illegal aliens to vote in elections in Washington DC.https://t.co/cF8HXADs4e pic.twitter.com/9b29P2VoNF — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 10, 2023

This is not the first time Massie has put Democrats on blast this week. He also provided a list on Thursday of 201 Democrats who supported the continuation of a vaccine mandate for noncitizen international travelers.

“We are now the only country in the free world that has this xenophobic policy,” he said, explaining that the rule “doesn’t apply to illegal immigrants who are apprehended and released into the US”:

201 democrats (list below) voted for a COVID vaccine mandate on legal international visitors yesterday. We are now the only country in the free world that has this xenophobic policy. Their mandate doesn’t apply to illegal immigrants who are apprehended and released into the US. pic.twitter.com/oAMqHAaI4x — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 9, 2023

While the Republican-led House passed the measure 227-201, it now heads to the Senate, which remains under Democrat control.