‘Let Us In!’ – Watch: Troopers Block Protesters at TN State Capitol Ahead of Vote to Expel Dems

Protesters stormed the Tennessee state capitol in Nashville on Thursday ahead of a vote to expel three Democrat lawmakers accused of leading a gun control protest on the House floor last week, disrupting the session.

In video captured by Odessa Kelly, Tennessee Highway Patrol officers can be seen holding the line against an angry crowd, blocking the entrance to a stairway.

“The Tennessee Three,” as they are being called, include State Representatives Gloria Johnson, Justin Pearson, and Justin Jones.

Watch the vote: