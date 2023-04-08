Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) accused Republicans of stoking “fascism” after the party expelled two Democrat lawmakers in Tennessee for participating in gun control protests that disrupted House proceedings in the state Capitol.

The openly socialist New York Representative shared a video of protesters chanting “fuck you fascists” to Republican lawmakers after they voted to expel Democrat state Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted:

Republicans may think they won today in Tennessee, but their fascism is only further radicalizing and awakening an earthquake of young people, both in the South and across the nation. If you thought youth organizing was strong, just wait for what’s coming. Gen Z don’t play.

AOC’s comment sparked backlash from Republicans, who accused her of either advocating violence or watering down the word fascism.

“Because demanding the expulsion of a political opponent from a legislative body is only an “assault on democracy” when the wrong side does it. It’s (D)ifferent when they do it,” tweeted Club for Growth senior analyst Andrew Follett.

Justin Haskins of The Heartland Institute’s Socialism Research Center said:

Do you have any idea what ‘fascism’ means? You do know that it’s a LEFTIST ideology, right? You do know that it depends on big, centralized government, right? You do know that the ‘far right’ actually wants very little government, right? You’re so dishonest. It’s disgusting.

“This is a call for violence from @AOC,” conservative actor Nick Searcy tweeted.

Other Democrats have framed the expulsion of Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson as having a racial component, while President Joe Biden called the expulsions “shocking, undemocratic, and without precedent.” Vice President Kamala Harris flew to Nashville this week, where she advocated for stricter gun control and met with Jones and Pearson.

“We understand when we took an oath to represent the people who elected us that we speak on behalf of them. It wasn’t about the three of these leaders,” Harris said after the meeting. “It was about who they were representing. it’s about whose voices they were channeling. Understand that — and is that not what a democracy allows?”