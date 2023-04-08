Pete Buttigieg Tries to School Americans on Political Agendas that ‘Might Be a Problem’

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Saturday tried to instruct Americans regarding political agendas as he faces backlash for his handling of recent train derailments.

“If your political agenda repeatedly puts you in various scenarios that involve overthrowing electoral outcomes, there might be a problem with your political agenda,” he wrote in a social media post:

One of Buttigieg’s followers claimed he was “doing an outstanding job,” before adding, “I cannot wait until you are President!”

However, another blasted the Transportation secretary’s comments, writing, “If a former president can make it to a disaster zone caused by a derailment in Ohio before anyone in your administration, there might be a problem with your transportation secretary.”

In March, a Rasmussen Reports survey found a majority of likely voters want Buttigieg to resign due to his handling of the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, Breitbart News reported.

He was slow to respond to the incident and chose to visit the area after former President Donald Trump made the effort. During his time there, Trump delivered truckloads of water and also bought lunch for first responders and other community members:

President Trump was well-received in East Palestine.pic.twitter.com/DwVc2U9Xd0 — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) February 23, 2023

Before Trump’s visit, Buttigieg said he would go when the “time is right,” which was apparently after Trump visited the area and connected with residents:

It took approximately three weeks for Buttigieg to make the trip. According to the survey, “Most, 51 percent, said he should resign, followed by 36 percent who said he should not and 13 percent who remain unsure,” the Breitbart article said.

WATCH: President Trump tells East Palestine residents that “we’re like a third-world nation” with Pete Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary.pic.twitter.com/CSDLkAkPOF — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) February 23, 2023

Breitbart News has extensively covered train derailments happening across the country under Buttigieg’s watch.

In early March, Breitbart News’s Nick Gilbertson wrote that Buttigieg drew “intense criticism” for his slow response to the derailment and controlled burn of chemicals in East Palestine.

He also noted it was the latest of numerous lowlights during his career with President Joe Biden’s (D) administration.

“Whether it be East Palestine, his reported ties to an alleged child-porn-distributing former mayor, taking paid family leave during a nationwide supply chain crisis, or widespread cancellations throughout the airline industry dating back to last spring, Buttigieg has been scrutinized for plenty,” Gilbertson noted.