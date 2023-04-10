House Judiciary Republicans on Monday announced an upcoming hearing shining a spotlight on the victims of “violent crime” in the anti-Trump district attorney Alvin Bragg’s Manhattan.

According to a release from the GOP, the field hearing, dubbed “Victims of Violent Crime in Manhattan,” will take place Monday, April 17, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern in the Big Apple.

More specifically, the hearing will “examine how Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s pro-crime, anti-victim policies have led to an increase in violent crime and a dangerous community for New York City residents,” per the announcement.

“Alvin Bragg’s radical pro-crime, anti-victim policies have led to an increase in violent crime in New York City. Next week, the Judiciary Committee will examine these policies during a field hearing in Manhattan,” Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) announced on social media:

The hearing comes on the heels of Bragg formally announcing charges against former President Donald Trump last week, alleging that he “repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal crimes that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election.” Trump, who appeared in person in New York City last week, pled not guilty to all 34 counts.

House Republicans have also sought to investigate the “unprecedented abuse” of authority against Trump and had requested testimony from Bragg last month, asserting that the then-rumored indictment would essentially “erode confidence in the evenhanded application of justice and unalterably interfere in the course of the 2024 presidential election.” However, Bragg has refused to take part.

“The Letter only came after Donald Trump created a false expectation that he would be arrested the next day and his lawyers reportedly urged you to intervene,” Bragg responded. “Neither fact is a legitimate basis for congressional inquiry.”

“[T]he District Attorney is obliged by the federal and state constitutions to protect the independence of state law enforcement functions from federal interference,” he added.

This hearing also follows criticism from congressional lawmakers, who have observed the absurdity of Bragg as he ignores actual crime in his own city, opting instead to pursue charges against a former president.

“Over 72% of NYC violent crime suspects freed without bail go on to commit more crimes. Alvin Bragg ignores real criminals to attack political rivals,” Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) observed last week:

Indeed, as Breitbart News extensively reported, the Soros-linked district attorney has “built a record of dropping felony charges, decreasing felony convictions, downgrading felonies to mere misdemeanors, and not bothering to request bail for suspects accused of felonies” as crime runs rampant in the city:

Data published last year revealed that Bragg’s office downgraded the majority, 52 percent, of felony cases to misdemeanors ensuring that suspects faced minor charges despite initially being accused of felonious crimes. For comparison, just 39 percent of felony cases in Manhattan were downgraded to misdemeanors in 2019. Even as former District Attorney Cyrus Vance (D) advanced a far-left agenda, the number of felony cases downgraded to misdemeanors never exceeded 40 percent under his watch.

Last year, Bragg’s office also refused to prosecute over 1,100 felony cases in Manhattan. What is more, Bragg has reduced felony charges for a career criminal while slapping Trump with 34 charges. Bragg has also utilized the bail reform law to release suspects from jail.