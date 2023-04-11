Rep. Jennifer Wexton Reveals Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis: ‘I’m Doing Well’

Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA) on Tuesday announced that she has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, assuring her constituents that she is doing well and is a “fighter” who hopes to serve them for “many years to come.”

Wexton, a self-described “private person,” made the announcement on Tuesday on World Parkinson’s Day.

“There’s one thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on. Parkinson’s disease sucks. Today on World Parkinson’s Day, I’m here to tell you that I’ve come to learn this firsthand. And that’s because I’ve learned that I too have Parkinson’s,” she announced, revealing her diagnosis but assuring her constituents that she is “doing well” and is maintaining a positive attitude with support from her family and friends.

She explained that Parkinson’s disease is a “movement disorder” which affects people in different ways. And in her case, it has affected her speech — the way her mouth moves — and her gait. She noted that people may have noticed that she speaks more quickly now.

“Parkinson’s is not an untreatable disease, cognitive impairment, or a death sentence,” she said, urging people not to feel sorry for her.

“You’re welcome to empathize, but don’t feel sorry for me. I’m working with my doctor about a treatment plan that addresses my symptoms and I’ve been feeling good and staying strong,” she said, noting she has focused on legislation and traveled around her district conducting business as usual.

“I’m not gonna let Parkinson’s stop me from being me. I’m confident that as I work with my doctor to get the treatment I need, I can continue being a working mom, an active member of our community, doing what I love,” she continued, adding that there are both good and bad days.

Despite that, she assured that she is “100 percent committed to serving people of Virginia.”

“Among those [people diagnosed with Parkinson’s] are public figures like Michael J. Fox, Attorney General Janet Reno, and Muhammad Ali. Like them, I too am a fighter. I like to use that platform to be a voice for those struggling with Parkinson’s to help bring greater resources to the search for a cure,” she added:

On #WorldParkinsonsDay, I'm here to share that I've been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. I'm doing well, and I want to bring about as much good from this diagnosis as I can—including here in Congress. pic.twitter.com/bvEwzZQbqp — Rep. Jennifer Wexton (@RepWexton) April 11, 2023