Mike Braun: Biden Electric Vehicle Scheme Will Make America More Dependent on China

President Joe Biden drives a Cadillac Lyriq through the showroom during a tour at the Detroit Auto Show, Sept. 14, 2022, in Detroit. Ratcheting up his criticism of the Biden administration, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin introduced legislation Wednesday to delay new tax credits for electric vehicles, a key feature of …
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Sean Moran

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) said that President Joe Biden’s scheme to boost electric vehicle sales would only make Americans more dependent on China for rare earth materials.

The New York Times reported that the Biden administration will outline aggressive automobile pollution limits that would require at least 54 percent of new vehicles sold in America to be electric by 2030.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 07: Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) speaks at a news conference on government spending at the U.S. Capitol Building on December 07, 2022 in Washington, DC. GOP Senators held the news conference to discuss the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), and to call on the Senate to pass a short-term continuing resolution to fund the government until House Republicans take the gavel in January. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) speaks at a news conference on government spending at the U.S. Capitol Building on December 07, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Braun’s office said in a press release that Biden’s proposed emissions standards would attempt to make two-thirds of all new passenger cars and one-quarter of all trucks sold in America electric by 2032.

The Associated Press

An electric vehicle charges at an EVgo fast charging station in Detroit on November 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Braun, who is running for governor in 2024, said in a written statement:

President Biden and his EPA are proposing unrealistic emissions standards to try to push the public further than they are willing to go. This plan is totally disconnected by the reality of our supply chain and energy infrastructure, and will result in the U.S. depending even more on China for raw rare earth minerals that the Biden administration doesn’t allow to be mined here. I ran a shipping and logistics business for 37 years, so I know this kind of overbearing government overreach will make everything more expensive.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 04: Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) speaks at a press conference on school reopening during Covid-19 at US Capitol on March 04, 2021 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives canceled plans to vote today as a precaution after talk surfaced online of possible protest or violent unrest in Washington. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) speaks at a press conference on school reopening during Covid-19 at U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), the Senate Republican Conference chairman, said Biden is trying to ban the “cars we drive.”

“The ‘electrification of everything’ is not a solution,” Barrasso explained.

He added, “It’s a road to higher prices and fewer choices.”

As Politico explained, there remain substantial hurdles to having a wide swathe of the American population primarily use electric vehicles:

The U.S. still doesn’t have nearly enough chargers for all the electric vehicles that the EPA wants to see on the highways. And many of the chargers that exist suffer from malfunctions, slow charging and other woes, as David Ferris recently documented for POLITICO’s E&E News.

Questions linger about whether the U.S. electric grid can stand up to the load of charging so many vehicles, and whether domestic manufacturing and mining can ramp up fast enough to make sure EVs are produced domestically.

Electric vehicles, including Tesla vehicles, have made headlines as electric vehicles have burst into flames.

In June 2022, one Tesla vehicle required 4,500 gallons of water to extinguish the flaming vehicle:
Sacramento Metro Fire District / Instagram / TikTok

