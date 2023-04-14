Former senior Department of Energy official Sam Brinton, who self-identifies as “openly genderfluid,” was caught on camera stealing luggage last year and has now been ordered to pay $3,670 in restitution to the victim.

Brinton was spared jail time after pleading no contest Wednesday to the theft.

Instead a 180-day suspended sentence was delivered for Brinton’s walking away with a woman’s suitcase from Las Vegas‘ Harry Reid International Airport in July 2022, according to court records obtained by Fox 5.

The MIT grad was fired soon after the incident was made public.

BEST & BRIGHTEST: The U.S. Department of Energy has reportedly fired "openly genderfluid" Sam Brinton following two accusations of luggage theft. https://t.co/qmN4zUlPTv — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 13, 2022

As part of the plea deal, Brinton was also charged with a misdemeanor instead of a felony.

The 35-year-old was originally seen on surveillance footage wearing a white T-shirt with a large rainbow-colored atomic nuclear symbol design. Brinton was also caught wearing the same in an Instagram photo posted later that day, as Breitbart News reported.

The sentencing occurred in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In addition to the sentence Brinton, who had been responsible for nuclear fuel and radioactive waste, was instructed by a judge to avoid engaging in any further criminal activity, as per the court documents in Las Vegas.

Prior to his appointment with the Biden administration, Brinton openly opposed LGBT conversion therapy, describing it as “pretty much mental torture.”