Plus-Sized Influencer Tells Airlines to Give Obese Flyers Free Seats

Jaelyn Chaney, a plus-sized social media influencer, has called for airlines to give obese flyers as many free seats as they need to feel comfortable.

In a Change.org petition that has since garnered over 4,000 signatures with a goal of 5,000, the Vancouver-based influencer called upon the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) to end “discrimination and discomfort” for obese passengers.

“Being forced to occupy only one seat can result in pain and vulnerability to poor treatment from fellow passengers, including hateful comments, disapproving looks, and even refusal to sit next to them,” she wrote. “This mistreatment of plus-size passengers is unacceptable, and it highlights the urgent need for better policies that protect the dignity and rights of all passengers, regardless of size.”

“Unfortunately, plus-size passengers often experience discomfort and discrimination when flying. The lack of a uniform customer-of-size airline policy is unacceptable and must be addressed,” she added.

Chaney then recommended that the FAA “require all airlines to implement a clear customer-of-size policy that prioritizes the comfort and well-being of all passengers.” This would also include clear guidelines of accommodation for obese passengers such as “larger seats, seat belt extenders, and alternative seating arrangements.”

Depending on the passenger’s size, Chaney recommended that the airlines provide an extra free seat or “even two or three seats.” Should a plus-sized passenger purchase two seats independently, Chaney further demanded that the airline reimburse them through a “straightforward process that can be accessed online or through customer service.”

Chaney previously chronicled her struggles while flying on Instagram. In one post, for instance, she said that people “can’t stand to see fat people happy” and strongly encouraged plus-sized followers to “be happy and take up space.”

“Go out and chase your dreams! Love your body exactly the way it is. Travel the world. Use life as a runway and strut your stuff no matter where you are. You are worthy of all the good things,” she said.

Chaney’s story recalls that of plus-sized model Remi Bader, who strongly criticized Delta Airlines in a viral social media post for not having larger seatbelts.

“And no I shouldn’t need to ask for an extender. It should just be easy! @delta,” she captioned.

In 2018, Jana Schmiedling of the Woman of Size podcast lamented in a viral op-ed about being denied entry onto the Hogwarts ride at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter because her size did not meet safety standards.

“In this case, rather than turning people away daily from an incredible Hogwarts moment, Universal Studios could have simply designed and built a ride from the start that welcomed a diverse range of body sizes, especially as more and more Americans identify as fat or plus size,” she wrote.

